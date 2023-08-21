Northern Ireland Civil Service experiencing technical issues

Computer error messageGetty Images
Multiple government departments are experiencing disruption

Government departments in Northern Ireland are experiencing widespread technical issues, NI Direct has said.

Website, e-mail and phone systems have faced intermittent disruption on Monday.

The outage is affecting the Department of Justice which has disrupted two court sittings in Belfast, leading to most business being adjourned.

The Housing Executive said it is "working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible".

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Housing Executive

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Other departments understood to be affected include the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, the Department of Education (DoE), the Department of Health (DoH) and the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).

More on this story