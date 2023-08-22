PSNI data breach: Chief Constable Simon Byrne faces more questions
- Published
Chief Constable Simon Byrne will face further questions about a major data breach within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The information leak two weeks ago saw the surnames and initials of 10,000 police employees accidentally included in a Freedom of Information response.
Mr Byrne is due to attend a private meeting of the Policing Board later.
They are expected to discuss if there should be an independent-led review or investigation of what happened.
The breach, and two others that were subsequently made public, caused considerable concern among PSNI officers and staff, who face continuing threat from paramilitaries and must be extremely vigilant about their personal security.
The PSNI has apologised for the major breach which saw the names of all police and civilian personnel, where they were based and their roles, published online.
The information was taken down from the website at the PSNI's direction a few hours later.
Police then confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, among others.
A man has appeared in court in connection with this data breach.
Separately, on 6 July, in an unrelated incident, a police-issue laptop and radio, as well as a document containing the names of more than 200 staff, were stolen from a private vehicle in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
In another incident, on 17 August, a PSNI laptop and a police officer's notebook fell from the roof of a moving car on the M2 in Belfast.
It happened on the Foreshore stretch of the motorway in the north of the city.
The PSNI confirmed that this notebook contained details of 42 officers and staff and sections of the book still have not been found.
They said the laptop that fell off the vehicle on the M2 was recovered and "immediately deactivated".