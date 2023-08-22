Thomas Hogg: Ex-DUP mayor loses MBE after sex offence conviction
- Published
A former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) mayor has been stripped of his MBE following a conviction for a sexual offence.
Thomas Hogg was found guilty in 2021 of an offence against a teenage boy in 2019.
He had been made an MBE in the 2016 Queen's Birthday Honours list.
He served as mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council in 2014-15, but resigned from the council after charges were brought.
Hogg had also resigned from the DUP at the time charges were brought against him.
The Cabinet Office can advise the King to revoke honours for a range of reasons.
Hogg was given a suspended sentence after being found guilty of attempting to engage a child in sexual behaviour.
He had offered to perform a sexual act on a 15-year-old boy and asked the boy to perform a similar act.
Hogg had claimed he was tipsy but the judge said alcohol was no excuse for what had happened.
The judge said Hogg's proposal came as a shock to the boy, who vehemently rejected it and reported the matter to the police.
The court heard the incident had a serious effect on the victim.