Man critically ill in hospital after assault in Bradbury Place
- Published
A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious assault in Bradbury Place in south Belfast on Thursday morning.
Police received a report of the attack shortly before 06:30 BST.
The man was reportedly assaulted inside a property by a number of men with a weapon and suffered serious head injuries.
A second man, who is in his 40s, was also assaulted and had minor injuries.
Two men, aged 26 and 35, have been arrested and are in custody.