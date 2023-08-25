Police officer kicked on face in Belfast city centre
A man has been arrested after a police officer was kicked on the face in Belfast city centre.
It happened on Royal Avenue at about 14:45 BST on Thursday after officers were sent to investigate a report of a man being abusive to passers-by.
A 35-year-old was detained on suspicion of offences including disorderly behaviour and assaulting police.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said attacks on its officers were not acceptable and would not be tolerated.