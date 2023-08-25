Ballymena arson attack: Three petrol bombs thrown at house
Three petrol bombs have been thrown through a living room and a bedroom window in an arson attack at a house in Ballymena, County Antrim.
The resident was moved from the house, without serious injury, in the incident at Brooke Park which was reported at about 23:15 BST on Thursday.
The fire caused substantial damage. Police are treating it as arson with intent to endanger life.
They added that three suspects were involved, all wearing dark clothing.
One of the suspects fled in the direction of Larne Road with the other two making off in the direction of Harryville Community Centre, police said.
An appeal has been made by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) for information and CCTV footage. Their inquiries are continuing.