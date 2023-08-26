Belfast: Man, 38, in court after police patrol car rammed
A 38-year-old man has been remanded into custody after being accused of ramming a police car in Belfast.
Three PSNI officers were injured while attempting to stop a stolen vehicle on the Falls Road on Thursday.
Paul McQuade, of Fishermans Lane in Kilough, County Down, appeared in court to face 18 charges.
Among them is aggravated vehicle taking causing injury, failing to stop for police and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
He is further charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and when unfit through drink or drugs, criminal damage to a police car, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.
Mr McQuade is alleged to have taken a Vauxhall Mokka SUV without the owner's consent before a PSNI patrol tried to intervene.
The court heard officers made an attempt to stop the stolen vehicle on the Falls Road at about 02:45 BST.
The driver mounted a footpath in a bid to avoid them and hit a constable's arm before making off.
A short time later the vehicle was located in Cluain Mor Close, where it repeatedly reversed into the patrol car, causing injury to another two officers.
Mr McQuade appeared at court in a wheelchair. The court heard he had sustained injuries during his arrest.
With no application for bail, he was remanded in custody until next month.