West Belfast: Woman hurt in suspected hammer attack
A woman has been left with head injuries after being attacked with what is believed to have been a claw hammer.
The assault happened on the Whiterock Road in west Belfast at 02:00 BST on Saturday.
The armed men who attacked the victim demanded money before leaving. She was taken to hospital for treatment.
It came after a man who was asleep in his bed with a young child was threatened by two armed intruders in a nearby house.
That incident happened in Carnmore Place at about 01:30 - police said the intruders left when they appeared to realise they were at the wrong address.
PSNI Det Sgt McCartan said both aggravated burglaries were a "terrifying ordeal for the victims".
One of the men was armed with a hammer or hatchet, while the second appeared to be holding a firearm, police said.
They are described as wearing dark clothing with ski masks, baseball caps and gloves. Both men had Belfast accents.
Police are appealing for witnesses, or those with CCTV or doorbell camera, footage to contact them.