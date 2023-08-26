Dunmurry: Anti-racism rally after Nazi flags flown near mosque
- Published
Anti-racism campaigners have gathered to challenge those who erected Nazi flags near a mosque in Dunmurry on Tuesday.
The Community Rally Against Fascism began at 14:00 BST on Saturday in Dunmurry Park.
Police say they are treating the incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.
Those representing the Muslim community told BBC News NI that they were not going to be deterred to live peacefully and the demonstration was a reminder that they are part of the community.
Ali Khan, from Belfast Multi-Cultural Association, said the community felt "so heartened" to have an "absolutely amazing" turnout at the rally.
"We've never seen the like of this before... we just can't understand why this happened," he said.
Mr Khan said members of the Muslim community in Northern Ireland are "open for dialogue".
"Anybody who wants to come and see us and speak to us, we're here," he added.
"A lot of us have been here for quite a long time."
Organisers said those who erected the Nazi flag do not speak for those who live in the area and that "attempts to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters will not go unchallenged".
Fiona Doran, from United Against Racism Belfast, said it is "very important to immediately respond" to hate incidents.
"We want the local Muslim community and the mosque to know that we're here to support them," she said.
Ms Doran said the wider Dunmurry community is "shocked, disturbed and horrified" by this incident that was "done in their name, without their consent".
She said she wants the perpetrators to know "there is a response" and their behaviour will not be tolerated.
Anna Coa, who is originally from Germany but living in Dunmurry, said she brought her son to the rally because she "wants to raise anti-racist kids".
"It's important to show them that when things like that happened, we stand together," she said.
"I'm from Germany so I believe that any nationalist, racist views, is very dangerous, so I want to make a point in showing up," she explained.
"I was like: 'This is where I need to be on Saturday'."
She hoped her participation in the rally would reassure members of the Muslim community.
"I want to make people feel safe, [people] that feel attacked or could possibly feel attacked when something like this happens."
CCTV footage captured a man with a ladder erecting the flags last week.
Police said the man arrived at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday and left on foot via the Kingsway area at about 23:20.
Members of the mosque have since removed the flags.