Brustin Brae: Man in hospital after being stabbed in Larne
A man in his 30s has been stabbed in the torso in the Brustin Brae area of Larne, County Antrim.
It happened at about 02:40 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as serious, police said.
Det Sgt McLaughlin said that a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. A 46-year-old woman was also arrested but has been released on bail.
She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug and driving with excess alcohol in breath.
Police appealed for information.