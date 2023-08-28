Air traffic control: Flights to and from NI and Ireland face disruption
Issues affecting UK air traffic control mean disruption is "highly likely" for Northern Ireland flights, NI airport have said.
Belfast City and International Airports said on Monday the ongoing problems were "out of our control".
Dublin Airport told BBC News NI flights had been "delayed and cancelled".
National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it was "experiencing a technical issue" and had "applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety".
"Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," NATS, which is the main air traffic control provider in the UK, said.
Disruption 'highly likely'
Amid reported delays to flights across the UK, Belfast City and International Airports advised passengers to keep checking the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.
In a statement to BBC News NI, Dublin Airport said the technical issues are "resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of Dublin Airport."
It advised all its passengers to check the status of their flights in advance.
Cork Airport tweeted that the technical issues were also resulting in delays and cancellations for flights in and out of the airport.
City of Derry Airport has been contacted for comment.
Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, Irish Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers said the issue affecting UK airspace was expected to cause major disruption to flights to and from Ireland.
He said there would be delays for Irish air passengers in the hours ahead.
'Massive inconvenience'
Charlie Bedi from Belfast is stuck at London Gatwick Airport after spending the weekend at the Reading Festival.
He now faces a delay of about eight hours.
"I was meant to fly at 7.20 [pm] but now I'm not flying until two in the morning, so it's going to be a long delay.
"I can't go to the airport any later because I have to check in my bag so I'll have to wait in the airport for eight hours," he added.
Mr Bedi said he found out about the incident through a notification from his airline on Monday morning.
"I have work tomorrow - this is just a massive inconvenience," he said.