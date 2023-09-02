Dermot Kennedy and Anthony Keidis among Derry barber's star clients
What do Dermot Kennedy and Red Hot Chilli Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis have in common?
There's the stardom and the chart hits, of course, but also an unlikely style connection - they've both shared a barber, Londonderry's Greg McNeil.
Greg and his team travels around the island, working with famous faces at gigs and music festivals.
It's exciting work, said the owner of Bareknuckle Barbershop on Derry's Spencer Road.
"It takes you away from your normal nine to five of just cutting hair," Greg told BBC Radio Foyle.
He started out on his own in 2015 after completing an apprenticeship and it wasn't long before opportunity came knocking.
He was invited to work at Electric Picnic music festival after another barber noticed his work at a showcase.
"Three or four weeks before [Electric Picnic] he got in touch to say they had another big festival if you want to come down," he continued.
"As soon as we walked in we saw everyone - Dua Lipa, Stormzy, all these people - and then the nerves set in.
"It's went from doing one or two festivals to doing a multitude of gigs.
"This year has just been crazy. We started on the 4 June and got home on the 6 July, with maybe two days off in between.
"The promoters said they didn't want to stress us too much with opportunities but we said we'd take every opportunity they've got going."
One of the questions most often put to Greg is whether he feels nervous cutting the hair of some of the biggest stars of today.
"Maybe at the start you do, then you start to realise they are just people as well," he said.
"There's no point in building them up because you'll only panic and you won't deliver.
"You don't really get time to think. They come over and they want a cut so you just do it."
His team are now recognised as familiar faces among the backstage crews at festivals and concerts.
"The majority of these artists have been going for the length of the time we've been doing this, some people a lot longer," he said.
"We're at the stage where they see us and say 'there's those guys' and they're straight over."
'Heart in throat'
When it comes to career highlights, one client sticks out above the rest.
"Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers - I think he's the biggest we'll ever do," he said.
Jack Hetherington, who works with Greg, said the opportunities were "unbelievable".
"Some of the people I've met this summer are massive stars. I've seen some of the biggest gigs in the world.
"I was lucky enough to see The Weeknd's last live performance as The Weeknd before he changed his name to Abel. That has probably been the highlight of it all."
Despite the experience on the job so far, Jack said he still gets nervous.
"My heart is in my throat the whole time," he added, but he's confident he'll get more comfortable with time - no matter who is sitting in the chair looking for a haircut.