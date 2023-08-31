Hilltown: Vacant parochial house damaged in arson attack
A vacant parochial house in Hilltown, County Down, has been damaged in an arson attack.
Police said a passing patrol became aware of the fire on the Castlewellan Road shortly before 03:00 BST on Thursday.
The parochial house was once the residence of paedophile priest Fr Malachy Finegan.
The priest, who died in 2002, was accused of a long campaign of child sexual abuse.
However, he was never prosecuted or questioned by police about claims made against him.
Some of the abuse happened in the now vacant parochial house.
Finegan, a former teacher, worked at St Colman's College in Newry from 1967 to 1976 and was later the president of the school.
In 2018, a statement was published on St Colman's College's website saying that its Board of Governors "condemns in the strongest possible terms the physical, sexual and emotional abuse inflicted by Malachy Finegan when he was in the employment of the college over 30 years ago".
Police have said extensive damage was caused to the parochial house in Thursday morning's arson attack.
The fire service said four appliances were sent to the blaze - two from Rathfriland and one each from Warrenpoint and Newry.
The fire was dealt with by 05:35 BST.