Snow Patrol: Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson leave band
- Published
Two members of Snow Patrol are leaving the band, but the other three will continue as a trio.
On Facebook, frontman Gary Lightbody paid tribute to Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson and said the band wishes them nothing but happiness and success.
The remaining members are Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid.
They confirmed a new Snow Patrol album, their eighth studio record, is still set for release next year.
The news comes just weeks after the band celebrated 20 years since their breakout album was released, The Final Straw.
'We are heartbroken'
Gary Lightbody posted a heartfelt tribute to the two band members:
"We are heartbroken they have decided to leave us but we wish them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavours."
Mr Lightbody said the band would continue as a trio, "Nate, JMD and myself will continue with SP and there will be a new album next year but more news of that will come at an appropriate time".
Jonny Quinn had been the bands drummer since 1997. Gary Lightbody said he was "more than a drummer" with a background in band management and gig promotion he also took up the role of "manager for us [Snow Patrol] many times during the last quarter century."
Mr Lightbody added the drummer's nickname is 'thunderclap' because he "hit the snare drum so hard he was prone to smash right through the drumskin."
Paul Wilson joined the band in 2005 as the bassist but Gary Lightbody said he "played every instrument so bass was maybe a little restrictive for his many talents"
Mr Lightbody added Mr Wilson is "one of the funniest guys I've ever known"
Paying homage to the two band members Gary Lightbody said they deserved their own separate posts for a "proper and individual send off".