Dungiven: Names of people linked to PSNI placed on poster
Police are investigating after a poster linking three people to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was placed on a bus shelter in Dungiven.
The names of three individuals were publicly displayed in the Chapel Road area of the town on Thursday evening.
Sinn Féin councillor Sean McGlinchey has told BBC News NI that some of those named on the poster have no connection to the police service.
PSNI Ass Ch Con Alan Todd said they have been in contact with those named.
Last month, the names of 10,000 officers and civilian staff were mistakenly released in a Freedom of Information request.
Ass Ch Con Todd said he recognised the impact on the individuals and their families.
The "safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority," he said.
Additional security and patrols had been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of the police response, the senior officer added,
"We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police".
Sinn Féin's Sean McGlinchey has said the incident was "very sinister" and the poster was quickly removed early on Friday morning.
"As of this morning, I have been in contact with two individuals that were on that list," Mr McGlinchey told BBC Radio Foyle.
"One of those people has assured me that they have absolutely nothing to do with the PSNI, has never been it and has no connection with it."
"Another person has said they have had no role within the PSNI as she resigned six months ago and she wishes to make that clear.
"As a party we have bought in to try and make policing work.
"We have a system on the Policing Board of accountability and that's the way forward - there is no other way we are going to change society or make policing work."