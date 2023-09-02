Electric Ireland apologises for top-up problem
- Published
Electric Ireland has apologised to customers in Northern Ireland over a fault with keypad top-ups.
It said an error had occurred which had capped some meters at a £10 credit limit.
As a result some customers who purchased a top-up of more than £10 have been unable to add any credit to their meters.
Some customers on social media said they were without electricity as a result.
The fault has affected top-ups purchased between midnight on 30 August until 13:23 BST on 31 August, the company said.
"We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and will provide updates when they are available," Electric Ireland said.
"We will re-issue cancelled top-ups as soon as possible. Our initial priority is to fix all meters affected."
One customer on Electric Ireland's Facebook page said she had been without electricity for 24 hours as a result of the issue.
Others complained of the lack of information being provided by the company.