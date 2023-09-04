Electric Ireland says fault issue might last until middle of week
- Published
Power company Electric Ireland has said it could be the middle of the week before a keypad fault is resolved for most customers.
The firm said about 100 customers lost electricity as part of a keypad fault that could potentially affect 4,500 customers.
Some people said they had been without power for over 48 hours over the issue.
Christopher Stevens, a father-of-five from Ballymena, County Antrim, told BBC News NI it was "a shambles".
NIE Networks said it was now installing new meters for those who lost power, while Electric Ireland has apologised.
The firm is Northern Ireland's third largest electricity supplier.
"Currently we anticipate this issue should be resolved for most customers by the middle of the week," Electric Ireland said, in a statement.
It added that it "sincerely apologises to the approximately 100 customers who lost electricity supply as a result of an ongoing technical issue with some keypad meters".
It said many of those customers have had power restored.
"We are continuing to work closely with the network operator to reconnect those off supply, and are prioritising vulnerable customers," Electric Ireland said.
The fault affected top-ups purchased between midnight on 30 August and 13:23 BST on 31 August - the firm said the issue meant keypads had been capped at a £10 limit, so anyone who bought a credit of £10 or more in that period could not add it to their meters.
Many customers who tried to do so received a "Credit Hi" message on their meter.
This meant they were unable to enter new top-ups to the meter until Electric Ireland cancelled all previous attempts - leaving some without electricity.
Electric Ireland said that of its 74,000 Northern Ireland customers, it had identified 4,500 keypad meter customers "who are potentially impacted by this issue".
It said it had begun to contact customers by text to let them know what actions were needed to return the meter to normal.
It also warned people not top up their meter unless instructed as that could "delay restoration of their service".
Some customers who had gone days without power were heavily critical of the firm.
Electric Ireland said it can be contacted on 0800 313 4926 (Monday to Friday 08:30 to 19:00).
Outside of these hours, customers have been asked to contact NIE Networks on 03457 643 643.