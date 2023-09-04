Simon Byrne: Northern Ireland Policing Board to meet amid controversy
- Published
Members of the Policing Board have been called to an emergency meeting as the fall-out continues over the position of Simon Byrne as Northern Ireland's chief constable.
The board will meet at 14:30 BST on Monday.
Mr Byrne has faced calls to resign after a number of recent controversies.
On Thursday, the chief constable ruled out resigning following a five-hour long emergency meeting of the Policing Board.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) submitted a motion of no confidence in Mr Byrne to the board on Friday and motion must be voted on by the middle of next week.
Other unionist parties have also called for Mr Byrne's resignation, while other political parties have raised questions for the PSNI leadership.
The meeting comes amidst a number of controversies facing the police chief.
Last week, the High Court ruled two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in February 2021.
The service was marking the anniversary of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack where five people were murdered by loyalist paramilitaries.
The judge said the officers were disciplined to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.
Mr Byrne said he was considering an appeal against the ruling, and ruled out resigning.
It came weeks after a number of data breaches within the police.
In one instance, the names of the PSNI's 10,000 officers and civilian staff were published in error as part of a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.
It led to some staff saying they fear for their safety due to continuing threats from paramilitaries.
An independent-led review is due to be carried out into the breaches.