Simon Byrne: 'Worrying disconnect' between PSNI leaders and officers
There is a "worrying disconnect" between senior leadership in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and rank-and-file officers, the Police Federation for NI has warned.
Its chairman, Liam Kelly, has spoken to the BBC following the resignation of Simon Byrne as chief constable.
Policing Board members accepted Mr Byrne's resignation on Monday.
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton will take command of the PSNI until a new chief constable is in post.
In a statement on Monday, Mr Byrne said it was "now time for someone new to lead this proud and resolute organisation".
The chief constable's X - formerly Twitter - account has since been changed to "Office of the Chief Constable".
'Restore credibility'
Mr Kelly told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster on Tuesday "there is a serious disconnect and a worrying disconnect between those that are in leadership roles and the men and women who I represent in the rank and file".
"That is what I have been very clear about, as a result of this fiasco and everything that has gone on over the last number of months and weeks, whoever is coming in here has a mountain to climb," he added.
"They need to address those cultural deficiencies that we have in service, they need to rebuild the confidence both of the officers and the public and restore credibility in policing because as things stand at the moment this has been an unedifying event for everyone concerned."
Mr Kelly said Mr Byrne had made the "right decision" to step down.
Pressure had been mounting on Mr Byrne following a number of controversies.
Last Tuesday, a court ruled two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined following an arrest at a Troubles commemoration in February 2021.
The event was marking the anniversary of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack where five people were murdered by loyalist paramilitaries.
The judge said the officers were disciplined to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland. Sinn Féin has denied this.
Mr Byrne said he was considering an appeal against the ruling.
Last month, a number of data breaches came to light, including one where the names and details of the PSNI's 10,000 officers and civilian staff were published in error as part of a Freedom of Information request.
'Fear and uncertainty'
Mr Byrne later said the information was in the hands of dissident republicans, who could use the list to generate "fear and uncertainty".
Some of the information included the rank or grade of employees, where they are based and the unit in which they work.
This led to some staff saying they fear for their safety due to continuing threats from paramilitaries.
An independent-led review is due to be carried out into the breaches.
MPs from the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee will question Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd and other PSNI representatives on Tuesday as part of its investigation into the breaches.
Mr Byrne had been due to attend the session but will no longer do so.
He had ruled out resigning following an emergency meeting of the Policing Board last Thursday that lasted almost seven hours.
This prompted the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to submit a motion of no confidence in him.
Other unionist parties had called for the chief constable to go, while several parties raised questions about the PSNI leadership.