Castlereagh: School and two nurseries closed over security alert
- Published
A school and two nurseries have been closed on the outskirts of east Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object nearby.
Police are at the scene at playing fields in the Castlereagh area of the city.
Lough View Integrated Primary and Nursery School, Bumbles on the Hill and Young Ones have been closed for security reasons.
Church Road in Castlereagh has been closed and diversions are in place.
People are advised to use an alternative route.