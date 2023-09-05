Omagh: Two men arrested over car hijacking released

A police officer stands near a sign pointing to St Mary's Church
Roads near St Mary's Church were closed by police after the incident on May 6

Two men have been released after questioning in relation to a car hijacking outside Omagh, County Tyrone.

A motorist was held at gunpoint by three masked men and forced to drive a suspicious object to a police station on the evening of 6 May.

One man, aged 41, has been released unconditionally, while another, aged 57, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

A third man, also aged 57, remains in custody.

All three had been arrested on Monday under the Terrorism Act..

