Deputy PSNI chief Mark Hamilton to face Police Federation
- Published
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton is expected to attend an extraordinary meeting of Northern Ireland's Police Federation later.
The body, which represents officers, had initially planned to hold a vote of no confidence in Simon Byrne at the gathering.
But he resigned as chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Monday.
Mr Hamilton is now in command until a new chief constable is appointed.
Some unionist politicians have called for Mr Hamilton to step down after a High Court judge ruled two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.
On Tuesday the chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, told a Westminster committee he believed Mr Hamilton needed to address members' concerns over his role in the controversy.
He said he felt Mr Hamilton was "still vulnerable".
A police officer for almost 30 years, Mr Hamilton was appointed PSNI deputy chief constable in February 2020.
His previous roles within the organisation have included north and west Belfast area commander and head of the legacy and justice department.
Following Mr Byrne's resignation, the Northern Ireland Policing Board confirmed that the PSNI deputy chief constable "will exercise all the functions of the chief constable" until a full-time replacement is found.