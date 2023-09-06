Londonderry: Police seize estimated £50,000 of suspected drugs
- Published
Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £50,000 has been seized by police in Londonderry.
Officers were on patrol in the Carnhill area of the city at about 16:00 BST on Sunday when they saw a car being driven in a suspicious manner.
A PSNI spokeswoman said the car came to a stop and two people got out and walked away.
The suspected drugs were found inside the car during a subsequent search by officers, police said.
"As part of enquiries, the vehicle from which the suspected drugs were located was also seized and taken away for examination," the spokeswoman said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.