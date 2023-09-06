Northern Ireland to enter heatwave as high temperatures remain
- Published
Wednesday is expected to be the third consecutive day where a temperature in Northern Ireland will reach 25C or higher.
It will officially mark the current spell of weather as a heatwave - the last of which was at the end of June.
On Tuesday, Castlederg in County Tyrone was the hotspot, recording a maximum temperature of 26.4C.
It was the highest since 26.4C was recorded at Helen's Bay, County Down, on 24 June.
In Northern Ireland, a heatwave is when temperatures exceed 25C for at least three consecutive days.
Wednesday's top values are also likely to be in the west.
On Thursday, temperatures are forecast to reach 27C or higher, challenging the current September maximum of 27.6C.
That was recorded in Armagh on 1 September 1906 - over 100 years ago.
Despite being hotter on Thursday, there will also be a risk of showers and a possible thunderstorm.
The warm weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week with temperatures well above the early September average.
Over the weekend, there will be a slight drop in temperature, and it will feel a little fresher by Sunday.
There will also be a risk of thundery showers over the weekend.
Parts of the east coast may be plagued by areas of sea mist drifting northwards up the Irish Sea. This will subdue the temperature on some of the beaches in counties Antrim and Down.
Night-time temperatures are expected to remain high too, in the mid or high teens until early next week.