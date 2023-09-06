Castlederg 'united in grief' after Conor Browne murder
- Published
Castlederg came to a standstill on Wednesday evening as the town gathered to remember 28-year-old Conor Browne.
The father-of-one was stabbed outside of a pub in the town in the early hours of Saturday, he died on Monday.
Thousands of people attended a vigil in the County Tyrone town, where local bars and restaurants closed as a mark of respect.
Conor, the youngest of five children, has been described as "the life and soul of the party".
Emotions were high as Fr Paul Fraser told the crowd: "The outpouring of love shows just how much Conor Browne was loved."
"We've felt overwhelmed with sadness and loss," the priest continued.
Fr Fraser said the community is "shocked that such an awful thing could happen in our wee town".
"This evening we gather to send a message of love and support to his parents and the whole family circle of Brownes and Collins," Fr Fraser added.
"And we want them to know that as a community we are united with them in sorrow."
The family watched the emotional address via live stream.
A minute's silence was held and the track Fast Car by Luke Combs closed the service, a song Fr Fraser said was one of Mr Browne's favourites.
SDLP assembly member Daniel McCrossan said it was an "extremely difficult" day for the community.
"You can feel it here in Castlederg, the community are united in their condemnation of all violence," he said.
"It is a hugely shocking thing and the rippling consequences of it have reached many places but I would like to reassure people that it is no reflection of this area," he added.
The event was organised by the charity Darkness into Light Castlederg.
Writing on social media, the organisation said Mr Browne's death had sent the town into "a sense of shock, disbelief, anger and sorrow".
"The news that broke yesterday that Conor had passed away has put a dark cloud over our town," the post added.
"Conor was a much loved Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and a brilliant friend to so many people. [His] death has affected everyone who had the pleasure of knowing this great fella and it has affected people whom never had the privilege of meeting him."