Derry: Plans approved for 244 new houses at Skeoge
Plans to build almost 250 new homes in Londonderry's Skeoge area have been approved by councillors in the city.
Permission was granted for a 169 home development to the north and northwest of the Skeoge Link at a meeting on Wednesday.
The plan includes semi-detached and detached homes as well as apartments and townhouses.
Separate plans for 75 houses at land south east of Glenabbey Cottages have also been approved.
SDLP councillor Sean Mooney, who chairs Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee, said the approval was part of long-term plans to develop more than 1,500 homes in the Skeoge area as per the Derry Area Plan.
"The approval of these two significant planning applications is a positive step forward in helping to achieve that goal," he said.
Cllr Mooney added: "The overall H1b zone when completed will provide the communities there with amenities such as local shops, open space and provision for children's play facilities."