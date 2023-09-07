Cloghan Point: Oil terminal plans approved despite opposition
- Published
A council planning committee has approved the expansion of a Belfast Lough oil terminal despite hundreds of letters of objection.
The oil terminal, Cloghan Point, is located outside Whitehead, County Antrim.
The project is expected to cost £30m and plans for it have existed for at least four years.
However it has faced opposition from local residents concerned over a big increase in the site's use.
Mid and East Antrim Council's planning committee have approved the plans despite 400 letters opposing the project.
Cloghan Point currently has four large tanks which are used to store part of the Republic of Ireland's strategic reserve of diesel and gas oil.
Originally, the terminal was constructed over 40 years ago to facilitate distribution of heavy fuel oil to Kilroot Power Station and Ballylumford Power Station in Islandmagee.
'Significant contribution'
Paul Duffy, the council's head of planning, told the committee that the site "must be maintained in a safe, operational condition" and alternative sites had been "discounted for various reasons".
He added that the proposed redevelopments would have "no significant impact on the rural character" of the existing site.
Mr Duffy said the redevelopment would create 30 jobs and a "significant contribution to the local economy".
However, in their letters, concerns raised by residents included climate change, heavy use of local roads, the affect on Belfast Lough's marine environment.
Prof Geraint Ellis, who represents the No to Cloghan Point campaign group, said there was "lack of evidence of public interest benefit".
He suggested the recommendation to approve was "based on presumption" as the oil terminal has only been used as a storage area rather than a place to distribute oil.
Mr Duffy said those concerns were about "potential environmental impact" and, in the meantime, Northern Ireland needs a "reliable source of fuels".
He reported that the Northern Ireland Environment Agency has advised it is content this has been "adequately assessed" and has concluded the project will "not have an adverse impact" in the area.
Alliance assembly member Danny Donnelly said the proposed development would have a "very significant impact" on the area with the arrival of tankers transporting fuel from the United States and Middle East.
"The application deviates significantly from previous use which has been a static site with little activity - I believe it will be detrimental to the area."
Prof Geraint Ellis, who represents the No to Cloghan Point campaign group, said there was "lack of evidence of public interest benefit".
He suggested the recommendation to approve was "based on presumption" as the oil terminal has only been used as a storage area rather than a place to distribute oil.