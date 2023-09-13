NI Electoral Commission calls for 'urgent action' over absentee votes
- Published
The Electoral Commission has called for "urgent action" to remove some barriers to voting in Northern Ireland.
More than 5,000 applications for postal and proxy votes in May's council election were rejected due to problems related to the digital registration number (DRN).
Voters in Northern Ireland must provide a DRN when they register online to vote by post or by proxy.
The DRN is not a requirement in any other part of the UK.
In a report published on Wednesday, the commission said it was "vital" that the UK government reviews how the DRN works, ahead of the expected General Election in 2024.
The commission said rejection rates and low levels of public awareness are preventing some people from exercising their vote, the commission has found.
The commission said the number of rejected applications due to no DRN had risen "significantly" from the 2022 assembly election, which saw 3,636 requests rejected.
It also questioned whether the DRN was "achieving its intended purpose" as a security measure against potential fraud.
"The personal identifiers needed to request your DRN are the same as those needed to apply for a postal or proxy vote, which in effect means voters are being asked to supply the same information twice," the report added.
It stated that even when changes to absent voting rules are introduced in Great Britain later this year to enhance security checks, a DRN will not be needed.
"Instead voters will be asked to provide their National Insurance number to confirm their identity."
The commission also said that ultimately only a change in the law will remove the current barrier in Northern Ireland.
Cahir Hughes, head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said it was "vital eligible voters can access their right to vote".
"We continue to call on the UK government to urgently review the operation of DRN in Northern Ireland to ensure barriers are removed while also maintaining the integrity of the absent voting process," he said.
'Bedding in issues'
A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said the government recognised there were "some bedding in issues" with the use of DRNs.
"This approach is an important part of preventing fraudulent applications for absent votes in Northern Ireland and protecting the integrity of elections," they added.
"We will carefully consider the points that the Electoral Commission has raised in their report."
The Electoral Office in Northern Ireland, which administers and oversees elections, previously said it was reviewing its processes in relation to the DRN.
In its report, the commission also said nearly 200 incidents were reported to the PSNI during campaigning in May's local government elections.
Some 168 of these related to the theft, removal or damage of election posters with others linked to intimidation, harassment or assault linked to campaigning.