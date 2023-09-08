Creggan: Police attacked by children aged nine, says councillor
- Published
Children thought to be as young as nine or 10 were involved in attacks on police in Londonderry on Thursday evening, a councillor has said.
Police were attacked with petrol bombs, rocks and masonry in Bligh's Lane in Creggan following search operations.
An officer was struck on the head and a suspected gun found, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
SDLP councillor John Boyle said the "very significant number of young people" involved was concerning.
"Things on the ground were quite significant and severe at some points," Mr Boyle told BBC's The North West Today.
"There was very young children, children I would estimate as being as young as nine or 10 years of age involved in it," he said.
Mr Boyle said it was his understanding a number of officers were injured during the attacks.
Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton told the BBC's Nolan Show he understands four officers required treatment in hospital.
Mr Middleton called the attacks on officers "orchestrated".
A number of other officers sustained injuries during the disorder, he added.
"It is a deeply concerning situation and once again we are seeing the result and impact of violence and the impact on our communities," he said.
The disorder started after police began three searches at about 16:00 BST as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.
A suspected firearm, a number of suspected pipe bombs and a quantity of suspected ammunition were found, police said.
Mr Boyle, a former mayor of Derry, said young people need to have the dangers of being involved in these incidents explained to them.
Educating those involved is a priority, he added, and said officers have been put at risk and damage caused to the local community.
'Nothing to be gained'
Speaking on Thursday, PSNI Supt William Calderwood said police appreciate "the disruption search activity can have".
But he said officers "presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe".
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said there was "nothing to be gained from attacking police officers in Derry - the young kids involved are only putting themselves and their futures in jeopardy".
The Foyle MP said the recovery of a suspected gun, ammunition and pipe bomb is "deeply concerning".
The SDLP, he said, "will be meeting with the PSNI in the coming days to discuss these matters".