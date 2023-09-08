Newry cruise ship fit-out firm to create 100 jobs
- Published
A County Down firm which manufactures and installs the interior fittings of cruise ships is creating 100 jobs after securing contracts worth $150m (£120m).
MJM Marine, based in Newry city, fits out cabins, suites, restaurants, bars and other public areas in cruise ships.
The 40-year-old firm has bounced back from a severe downturn in orders during the Covid-19 pandemic, when it laid off more than 160 of its workers.
When the positions are filled, it will employ a total of about 300 people.
'Exciting time'
Its chief executive officer Gary Annett explained that business has been picking up during the past 18 months as the leisure and tourism industry recovers from Covid lockdowns.
"We have a really good, secure order book," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"Over the last few weeks that has grown to about $150m - some fantastic projects across multiple brands, so it's a very exciting time for growth in MJM."
Mr Annett said it the firm aims to recruit new staff across its operations and has positions for carpenters, joiners, quantity surveyors and other procurement and business support staff.
It is a very different picture from the first year of the pandemic, when cruise ships could not carry passengers and firms postponed new orders and refurbishments.
MJMs turnover collapsed by nearly 75% in 2020, but the company still managed to make a pre-tax profit of almost £7m.
Asked about MJM's post-Covid recovery, Mr Annett said: "It was a particularly difficult time for lots of businesses that are associated with tourism.
"We were no different, and particularly our customers had a particularly difficult time for almost two years before they were able to start sailing, taking on board passengers and earning money again.
"So it did have a big impact on us and we had to restructure accordingly.
"But we held a good strong team together, knowing that with a bit of time it will grow again and certainly that's where we're been over the last 18 months."
MJM was founded in 1983 by Brian McConville while he was working as a joiner in Rathfriland, County Down.
Initially, his firm was based in a shed, but it now has a 100,000 sq ft factory in Carnbane, in Newry, as well as an office in Poland.
MJM's previous clients have included Virgin Voyages, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Cunard (the Queen Mary 2 refit) and the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
In a statement, the firm said its new order book "reaches across seven of the world's leading brands, with delivery taking place in locations across the world including Singapore, stretching across Europe, and into the Bahamas".