Belfast: Man escapes police custody after arrest in Falls Road area
- Published
A man has escaped from police custody after being arrested in Belfast on Saturday.
Police said he was arrested at about 12.15 BST following the report of a burglary in the Falls Road area but absconded a short time later.
He is in his 20s, with dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt and was handcuffed to the front.
The PSNI advised the public to not approach him but to call 999 if they see him.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous," Inspector Ferguson said.