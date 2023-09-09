Londonderry: Police arrest man, 43, as three others remain in custody
Police in Londonderry have arrested a 43-year-old man as officers carried out searches in the Columbcille Court area.
Detectives have also been given a court extension to continue questioning two men and a woman held under the Terrorism Act.
They were arrested on Thursday after cash, handguns, grenades, ammunition and plastic explosives were found.
Youths threw petrol bombs and missiles at police, injuring 16, during search operations on Thursday and Friday.
In a statement, police said: "Detectives from the Police Service's Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches in the Columbcille Court area of Derry/Londonderry on Saturday 9 September as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.
"A 43-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken into custody for questioning."
On Friday evening police were attacked during a security alert in Derry's Rosemount area.
A number of homes were evacuated following a search of a house by officers from the Terrorism Investigation Unit.
Police seized "what are believed to be six improvised explosive devices, a quantity of ammunition and a machine pistol".
"The items will be subject to rigorous forensic examination," they added.
On Thursday, 16 officers were injured during disorder in Creggan involving children as young as eight.
They were attacked with petrol bombs, rocks and masonry, sustaining burns, head injuries and potential fractures.