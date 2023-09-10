West Belfast: Man arrested after escaping police custody
A 26-year-old man who escaped police custody on Saturday has been arrested.
He was initially detained at 12:15 BST following the report of a burglary in the Falls Road area but absconded, wearing handcuffs, a short time later.
Police said they detained the man on Sunday at an address in west Belfast.
He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences - including burglary, theft, assault on police and obstructing police - and remains in custody.