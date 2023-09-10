Londonderry: Police arrest man, 43, as five others remain in custody

Police in Londonderry have arrested a 48-year-old man as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

He was detained following the search of a property in Victoria Place on Sunday.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken into custody for questioning.

Detectives have also been given a court extension to continue questioning two men - aged 22 and 41 - and a 26-year-old woman.

They were arrested on Thursday after cash, handguns, grenades, ammunition and plastic explosives were found.

Police uncovered cash, handguns, grenades, ammunition and plastic explosives on Thursday

As part of the same investigation, a 50-year-old woman was arrested on Friday and a man, aged 43, was arrested on Saturday.

A machine pistol was uncovered in Friday's raid

All of the six individuals remain in police custody.

