Londonderry: Police arrest man, 43, as five others remain in custody
- Published
Police in Londonderry have arrested a 48-year-old man as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.
He was detained following the search of a property in Victoria Place on Sunday.
The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken into custody for questioning.
Detectives have also been given a court extension to continue questioning two men - aged 22 and 41 - and a 26-year-old woman.
They were arrested on Thursday after cash, handguns, grenades, ammunition and plastic explosives were found.
As part of the same investigation, a 50-year-old woman was arrested on Friday and a man, aged 43, was arrested on Saturday.
All of the six individuals remain in police custody.