Disruptive passengers: Judge calls for tougher sentences
- Published
A judge has called for the Air Navigation Order to be reviewed to enable courts to impose tougher sentences, including jail time.
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking as he fined an ex-soldier for being drunk and abusive on a plane.
Peter McCann, 63, from Victoria Gardens in Donaghadee, County Down, had earlier entered guilty pleas to two offences.
The judge said he would have "seriously considered" a prison sentence if it were an option.
"I regard this a serious matter," the judge told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He highlighted that McCann's offences "carry only a fine" and said that perhaps they should carry the threat of imprisonment, "as that may deter others from acting on a similar fashion".
McCann had also been charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft but, having heard submissions from defence counsel Grant Powles, the judge found McCann not guilty of that offence.
'Totally unacceptable'
A prosecutor told the court that McCann was observed "swaying as he walked along the airbridge" to an Easyjet plane from Malaga to Belfast on 31 December 2022.
The judge queried why McCann was allowed to fly if he was intoxicated but the prosecuting lawyer said he "was not being abusive or threatening" at that stage.
The court heard that during the flight McCann attempted to use his phone during take-off and refused to comply with instructions from the cabin manager.
Cabin crew further intervened when McCann was spotted going to the toilet with a cigarette and lighter, and again when he was seen leaning over a female passenger and "pointing his finger in the face" of a male passenger.
"He was shouting and very aggressive to this male and there was a concern that he would assault him," said the lawyer.
The court heard that McCann continued to behave in a disruptive manner, swearing and demanding alcohol.
Lodging a plea in mitigation, Mr Powles said his client accepted "it's a serious matter and that his behaviour can only be described as appalling."
"All I can do is apologise to those in court on his behalf for what they were subjected to," Mr Powles added, revealing that McCann has been diagnosed with PTSD, having completed tours in the Falklands, Germany and Northern Ireland.
Imposing fines amounting to £600, the judge told McCann his behaviour had been "totally unacceptable" and said the cabin manager should be commended for how she dealt with him.