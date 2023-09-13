Sinn Féin deny threat to withdraw policing support after Sean Graham commemoration
Sinn Féin's vice president has denied threatening to withdraw her party's support for policing after an arrest at a Troubles commemoration.
A court last month ruled two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined following the arrest in February 2021.
The judge said officers had been disciplined to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.
The party denies making any such threat.
Simon Byrne resigned as chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in the days following the ruling, after facing calls from unionist parties to step down.
The Policing Board, which oversees the PSNI and holds its leadership to account, is to launch a recruitment process for his successor later this month.
The arrest happened on the Ormeau Road where a service was being held marking the anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack.
Five people were murdered and nine others injured by loyalist paramilitaries in the attack.
The wreath-laying ceremony took place amid restrictions on public gatherings at the time due to Covid-19 regulations.
During that event, attended by up to 30 people, one man who had been shot and injured in the 1992 attack was detained on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and put in handcuffs.
He was later released without charge.
The chief constable later apologised for the incident and confirmed the disciplinary steps taken against the two recently recruited officers.
Community confidence damaged
Speaking at the Northern Ireland Investment Summit, Ms O'Neill said she made clear at the time that she regarded the arrest as "appalling".
"This was somebody who was the victim of a horrible atrocity many years ago and the way he was treated was appalling," she said.
"I made that very clear publicly at the time and privately to the chief constable in terms of the damage that that type of activity did to community confidence.
"But never at any time did I threaten to withdraw Sinn Féin's support for policing - that's unequivocal in terms of our support for the rule of law."
Ms O'Neill also said it was time to "draw a line and actually move on".
Speaking to BBC's The View at the conference, she said: "What we now need is actually to draw a line under it. Let's get back to actually making sure that we have fair and effective policing that serves all of our community.
"I think that's what the public would want us to achieve."