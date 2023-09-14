Blue-green algae found in Lough Lea and Castle Caldwell
Blue-green algae has been found at Lough Lea and in the waters surrounding Castle Caldwell, according to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.
The council received confirmation from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency on Wednesday.
Warning signs have been erected and the council advises people to exercise caution around waterways.
Blue-green algae was detected at a number of sites across Northern Ireland during the summer.
The bacteria can cause illness in humans and is particularly dangerous for pets.
Meanwhile, NI Water has said drinking water abstracted from Lough Neagh "is safe to drink and use as normal" and it carries out sampling every day of the year.
It followed concerns raised by the North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, who said constituents believed their drinking water was unclean because of the presence of blue-green algae.
A spokesperson for NI Water said: "Increased levels of algae can cause an unusual taste and smell to water from your tap but does not pose a risk to health.
"The taste and smell can be earthy and/or musty.
"Therefore, while the water from your tap can be used in the normal way, we fully appreciate some customers might notice a difference in the taste and/or odour to their drinking water at this time."