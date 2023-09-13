Royal College of Midwives announces strike in Northern Ireland
- Published
Midwives and maternity support worker members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) across Northern Ireland have announced strike action from 08:00 to 16:00 BST on Friday 22 September.
They will also be taking industrial action short of a strike by claiming payment for any overtime worked in the week following strike action.
The RCM said the action would be across all five trusts in Northern Ireland.
Earlier this year, strike action was paused.
In March, 89% of the RCM's members who voted in a ballot said they were prepared to go on strike over pay and "safer care and maternity services".
Some 93.9% voted for industrial action short of a strike, based on a turnout of 55% of eligible RCM members working in the health service in Northern Ireland.
The RCM said the pause was "in order to engage in talks" with the Northern Ireland secretary.
It added on Wednesday that "six months later there has been no progress towards a meaningful pay offer".
"Midwives are deeply frustrated by the lack of any progress by policymakers and because of that they have been driven to take a stand for fair pay and safer care and maternity services," Karen Murray, the RCM's director for Northern Ireland, said.
The RCM added that the "safety of women will be the prime concern during any industrial action".
'Tipping point'
It said midwives and maternity support workers would be working in maternity units "to ensure women receive the care they need".
"Maternity services are being kept open because of the selfless efforts of midwives and maternity support workers, but they can only take so much," a spokesperson said.
"Morale is at rock bottom and staff face a real impact on their physical and mental health.
"Our members are taking a stand.
"We have reached a tipping point and we must see action to address the growing crisis in our maternity services, and to deliver a decent pay deal."
Midwives were given a 4% pay rise in December 2022, which the union said previously was well below the rate of inflation at the time, which was 10%.