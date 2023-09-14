Strangford College selection plan given green light
The permanent secretary of the Department of Education has ruled that a County Down integrated school can use transfer tests to admit some pupils.
The department had previously turned down the long-standing proposal by Strangford Integrated College.
But Dr Mark Browne has now approved the school's plan to select 35% of new pupils using transfer tests.
He had the power to take the decision in the absence of an education minister due to laws passed at Westminster.
A new common transfer test in due to take place for the first time in November 2023.
It is the biggest change to the post-primary transfer system since 2008 when the state run 11-plus test ended after around 60 years.
Strangford Integrated College is an all-ability post-primary school in Carrowdore which opened in 1997 and has about 870 pupils.
According to Department of Education (DE) statistics, about 40% of its pupils are from a Protestant background, 20% from a Catholic background and the remainder from other backgrounds.
The school is due to be rebuilt on its current site by 2026.
Strangford Integrated College's governors had argued that there was demand from parents in the area for a "grammar pathway in an integrated setting" and said that the school was regularly over-subscribed.
They also said that other integrated post-primaries, Lagan College in Belfast and Slemish College in Ballymena, selected 35% of new pupils using transfer tests.
The school's governors plan to select 45 out of 130 new year 8 pupils for the school every year using academic selection.
The Education Authority (EA), Controlled Schools' Support Council (CSSC) and some other schools in the area had objected to the proposal.
However, the department said Strangford College's move would "enhance the educational options available to children" in Ards and North Down "by introducing grammar places in an integrated setting".
As a result, Dr Browne has now approved the school's plan to use transfer tests to select some new pupils for September 2024.