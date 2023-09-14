Belfast's Forestside shopping centre bought by former KFC mogul
The man who made Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) an empire in Northern Ireland is behind the deal that has taken a south Belfast shopping centre off the market.
Forestside has been bought for £42m - that's £5m above the asking price.
It's understood to have been bought by Mussenden Properties Limited, a vehicle for Michael Herbert, who has previously appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List.
Mr Herbert and his wife Lesley built up the UK's largest KFC franchise over the last 40 years.
They sold the chain in 2020.
The 336,000 sq ft shopping centre, which includes anchor tenants Sainsburys, Marks and Spencer, Dunnes Stores and Next, was put up for sale in May 2023.
Estate agency Savills said Forestside had 35 fully-let retail units and full planning permission for three restaurants in a car park next to the Upper Galwally entrance.
'Stellar result'
Ben Turtle, director of investment at Savills Belfast who handled the sale, said: "The net initial yield of 7.91% is significantly ahead of market comparables in both Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and reflects the quality of the asset.
"The transaction is evidence of growing investor appetite for such prime product in Northern Ireland, and we are pleased to have achieved this stellar result for our client despite some current headwinds."
The Herberts also have significant interests in housing building and commercial property.
It includes the Barry's Amusements site in Portrush, which is currently run by the Curry family on a long-term lease.
Foyleside shopping centre in Londonderry, which was also put up for sale earlier this year, is understood to be under offer.