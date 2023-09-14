Northern Ireland service sector shrinks but manufacturing picks up
Northern Ireland's services sector contracted in the second quarter of this year as demand fell for consumer services, official figures suggest.
Output was down by 0.8% compared to the first quarter but was still 1.5% higher than the same period in 2022.
Services is the dominant part of the local economy, covering a broad swathe of activity including retail, hospitality and business services.
Meanwhile, growth in the manufacturing sector picked up.
It expanded by 1.9% over the quarter and by 3.4% over the year.
The figures, from the statistics agency Nisra, suggest that the slow down in services was limited to retail and hospitality with other parts of the services sector still growing.
Slowdown in hospitality
The retail and hospitality sector shrank by 0.4% over the quarter; separate figures show that retail sales increased slightly, suggesting the slowdown was concentrated in hospitality.
Meanwhile business services, which includes law, accountancy and management consulting, continued to grow strongly.
Output in that sector was up by 1.3% over the quarter and 9.2% over the year.
The growth in manufacturing was driven by the engineering subsector with output jumping by almost 10% in a quarter and by 25% compared to a year ago.
Further analysis shows growth was greatest in the machinery and equipment sub-sector with output expanding by almost 20% in a single quarter.
That subsector, which largely covers a manufacturing cluster in mid Ulster, has expanded in eight of the last 10 quarters.