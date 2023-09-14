Man denies charges over guns and explosives
A 43-year-old man has appeared in court in Londonderry on terrorism charges.
John Kelly denies six charges, including having two Soviet grenade heads, plastic explosive and two electric detonators.
He is also accused of possessing two handguns - a browning and a Tokarev - and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Mr Kelly, from Columbcille Court in Derry, was arrested following a major police operation on 7 September.
Objecting to bail, a detective Inspector said the police case was that John Kelly was forensically linked to the weapons.
The police believed he was connected to the New IRA and was a person of trust to that organisation.
A defence lawyer said John Kelly denied the charges and could not interfere with the evidence in any way.
He also questioned the admissibility of forensic evidence.
District Judge Barney McElholm said there was a clear case and he refused bail.
Mr Kelly was remanded in custody until 5 October.