Ten Square: Residents and staff moved from Belfast hotel during fire

Scene in Linen Hall Street, Belfast
Fire crews dealt with the incident at the Ten Square hotel in Belfast city centre
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI

Dozens of residents and staff were moved out of a hotel in Belfast city centre following a fire at the premises on Thursday evening.

Fire crews dealt with the incident at the Ten Square hotel in Donegall Square South.

It is understood the fire was confined to a small space. Guests and staff have been allowed back in to the ground floor of the hotel.

Earlier, staff provided guests with bathroom robes to keep warm outside.

