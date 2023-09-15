Alleged crime gang leader Ray Lee unlawfully at large
- Published
A man alleged to be the leader of an organised crime gang that targeted elderly and vulnerable people is unlawfully at large.
Ray Lee is awaiting trial over a series of frauds in which he purportedly appeared as a police officer and asked victims for cash and jewellery.
Over 40 alleged victims reported losses to police totalling about £200,000.
He was given compassionate bail for a funeral in Dublin, but failed to return to Maghaberry Prison on 24 August.
The 30 year old is described as being 5ft 9in (175cm) tall, of slim build with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police have appealed to Mr Lee, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact them.