Lough Neagh: NI church leaders call for action over algal bloom
Church leaders in Northern Ireland have called for a task force to be formed to tackle the issues of blue-green algal blooms in Lough Neagh.
The Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin and Church of Ireland Primate Archbishop John McDowell of Armagh made the comment in a joint statement.
Lough Neagh supplies half of Belfast's drinking water and 40% of Northern Ireland's drinking water overall.
The archbishops are concerned the response has been "too slow".
Campaigners said pollution is killing the lake, with wildlife and birds suffering after blue-green algal blooms over the summer.
In their statement, the archbishops described the blue-green algae as a "dire threat".
"Collectively, we are endangering a natural asset that provides water to hundreds of thousands of families across Northern Ireland, sustains diverse fish varieties, supports wildlife and offers employment opportunities to thousands of people across the area."
Despite reassurance, they said the algae bloom persists and "poses a real threat to livestock, pets and humans".
"It is indiscriminate in nature and a blight on the natural landscape and ecosystem."
The church leaders said we are facing a "environmental disaster" and work must be done before the lake reaches the point of no return.
They commented there was concern that the response has been too slow and tied up in multi-agency bureaucracy.
"Whilst multiple stakeholders debate the remit of responsibility, Lough Neagh and those who live near and around it suffer," the statement read.
"There is a clear need for decisive leadership. We must identify the causes of pollution and devise an action plan capable of arresting the decline."
They added: "Lough Neagh ought to be the jewel in our tourism and recreational crown and not a danger to life, flora and fauna.
"Our appeal is that a taskforce comprised of experts and relevant agencies be formed immediately and instructed to submit a report outlining procedures and actions required to avert a disaster within a short timeframe."