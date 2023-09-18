Killough: Man dies after tractor collides with car
- Published
A man in his 70s has died following a crash involving a car and a tractor.
The crash happened on the Downpatrick Road in Killough on Tuesday 5 September shortly before 16:00 BST.
Police say that a grey Peugeot car was involved in a collision with a blue New Holland tractor that was towing a trailer.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital, but has since died. The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries.
Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact them.