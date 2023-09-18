Belfast: Residents escape racially-motivated arson attack
Residents of a block of flats in south Belfast have escaped injury after the business under their homes was set on fire in a racially-motivated attack.
The blaze on the Donegall Road was reported at 21:25 BST on Sunday.
Police said it was the fourth incident at the Donegall Road premises in two weeks - all are being treated as racially-motivated hate crimes.
During a previous attack, shutters at the premises were spray-painted with graffiti.
Following Sunday's arson attack, residents from two flats, located above the business, had to be evacuated, the police said.
"Thankfully [they] were not injured and we are extremely grateful for the quick actions of our officers and response from the fire service," a police statement said.
They appealed to witnesses or anyone who captured dashcam or mobile phone footage of the fire to contact detectives.