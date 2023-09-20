Pat Ward: Ex-couple Niall Cox and Karen McDonald sentenced for killing
- Published
A former couple who killed a man in Clogher, County Tyrone, in 2019 have been sentenced to a total of 30 years.
Pat Ward, 30, originally from Sligo in the Republic of Ireland, was found dead in an alleyway.
He had been beaten, kicked and stabbed after spending the night drinking in the then-couple's home in McCrea Park.
Niall Cox, 28, was given a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder while Karen McDonald, 37, was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter.
A judge at Dungannon Crown Court told Cox he must spend a minimum of 20 years in prison before being considered for parole.
McDonald, who was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial, was given a 10-year sentence, half to be served in prison and half on licence.
During her trial, CCTV footage was shown to the jury of Mr Ward being dragged by Cox from the house to the alleyway while he appeared to still be alive.
McDonald was seen carrying his legs for a few seconds.
The prosecution said this showed her assisting and encouraging Cox in carrying out the attack.
The defence had argued that Cox alone was responsible for the murder.
McDonald gave evidence that her relationship with Cox was violent and abusive, and she feared he would kill her.
She admitted she had lied to Mr Ward's wife Ellen, who called at the house looking for her husband, and that she lied to police during interviews after being arrested.
The jury did not accept that she had acted under duress.
Mr Ward's wife, Ellen, said she could not put into words how difficult life has ben since Pat's death.
"Our lives literally stopped in 2019."
She described her husband as a good husband and father: "He adored me and adored his kids, adored his whole family.
"I just don't understand how two people like this could be so cruel."