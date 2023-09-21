Irish soldier appears in court over £60k cocaine find
A soldier in the Irish Army has appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court following the discovery of cocaine valued at up to £60,000.
Caolan Larkin, 30, of Galgomna Road in Draperstown faces three charges.
He is charged with possessing cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possessing a quantity of cannabis all on September 19.
A police officer opposed bail and told the court that he could connect the accused to the charges.
The office said police attended an address in Draperstown and inside the property found 1.2kg of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cannabis.
The police also seized a number of items including two mobile phones, a laptop and postal receipts for Portugal.
During police interview, Larkin admitted that "some of the cocaine" was his but refused to answer questions about where he had got it from.
Bail was opposed by the prosecution due to the risk of flight and also the risk of re-offending relating to any potential need to recoup losses.
A defence solicitor said his client had spent seven years of his life "dedicated to public service" in the Republic of Ireland.
The solicitor said that he believed his client could be managed on bail with conditions.
District judge Barney McElholm said he felt the bail application was "premature" while the investigation was ongoing.
He said that there were clearly others involved in the find and they could belong to an organised crime gang.
He refused bail and Mr Larkin was remanded in custody to appear again next month.