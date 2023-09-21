Belfast man admits raping woman as she walked home
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting a woman whom he attacked as she walked home after a night out with friends in Belfast.
Stephen Dalton, 39, of Fairfax Court in the city, initially denied the offences, but later admitted them.
The court was told two passing cyclists heard the victim calling for help.
They realised she was not in a state to consent and called police, but Dalton threatened the cyclists and continued to sexually assault the victim.
Following his guilty plea, he is due to be sentenced next month.
Belfast Crown Court heard that the woman, who was 26 at the time of the attack, was on a footpath near the River Lagan in September 2021.
She had spent the night having dinner and socialising with friends in the city centre before deciding to home.
She met Dalton while walking on a footpath that runs along the River Lagan and she started a conversation with him.
The barrister said they then "walked together for a short time" before separating, but then Dalton followed the victim across a bridge.
The two cyclists heard a "commotion" on the bench and someone saying "help", the court was told.
'Victim was crying'
Having seen that the woman was "unable to look out for herself" because of intoxication, one of the cyclists approached the bench.
"The cyclist had a conversation with the defendant and assessed the complainant," the barrister explained,
It was explained that the victim was crying at one stage, but the defendant claimed to the cyclist that he was trying to help her.
The cyclist called the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the two witnesses remained watching from a distance of 30 to 40 yards.
The court heard that one of the witnesses saw Dalton with his trousers down and he then carried out the sex attack.
When the two cyclists protested to Dalton about his behaviour, he threatened to throw both them in the River Lagan.
When the police arrived at the scene, Dalton was arrested.
During a subsequent police interview, he gave a "no comment" response.
The court heard the victim "has absolutely no memory" of the attack and that Dalton had conceded she had not been in a fit state to consent,
Dalton, who has a significant criminal record, was returned to custody ahead of sentencing which has been scheduled for 5 October.